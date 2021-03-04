Chandigarh house grabbed: Journo’s six bank accounts traced
A day after a journalist and a realtor were arrested for forcibly grabbing a 48-year-old man’s house in Sector-37, the police on Wednesday traced the former’s six bank accounts and conducted searches at his house in Sector 37.
The scribe, Sanjeev Mahajan, and property dealer Manish Gupta are accused of kidnapping and torturing the victim, Rahul Mehta, 48, the only surviving heir of his family, to secure the general power of attorney (GPA) of his 338 square yards house, and selling it to Manish’s brother Saurabh Gupta in March 2019.
Besides Sanjeev and Saurabh, others named in the FIR are Khalendra Singh Kadyan and liquor contractor Arvind Singla, to whom the GPA was transferred; Satpal Daggar, brother of a UT DSP; Ashok Arora, slain bouncer Surjit Singh, Shekhar and Daljit Singh.
Police also questioned Arvind on Wednesday with regards to the disappearance of Rahul, who was left at a stud farm in Gujarat in 2017, before being shifted to various ashrams in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and New Delhi, where he is now lives in a similar facility.
Police are also looking into the role of several cops, as the FIR details that the meeting regarding the deal of the house was held at the office of Satpal’s cop brother.
The FIR also mentions the name of the then Sector 39 station house officer (SHO), who failed to take action on allegations of assault and forcible ouster of Rahul’s tenant.
Police have yet to question these officials.
“We are verifying the allegations. Everyone, whose name crops up in the probe, will be investigated,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.
According to a spokesperson of the department, with the aim of purchasing books for libraries, a high level committee of eminent writers was formed under the leadership of Dr Atamjit Singh. Based on the recommendations made by this committee, new guidelines have been issued to the schools.
