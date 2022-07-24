Chandigarh Housing Board carries out demolition drive in Sector 56

: The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in Sector 56.

An official spokesman said that encroachments on public land and fresh unauthorised constructions by CHB allottees were removed in five dwelling units.

Out of the five dwelling units, additional constructions were demolished in three dwelling units while encroachments on government land were removed from two units, the official said, adding that three dwelling units in Dadumajra, which were constructed on government land, were sealed three days ago.

He said to ensure effective action against fresh illegal/unauthorised constructions and encroachments on government/public land, the CHB is adopting a zero-tolerance policy.