Chandigarh Housing Board carries out demolition drive in Sector 56
: The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in Sector 56.
An official spokesman said that encroachments on public land and fresh unauthorised constructions by CHB allottees were removed in five dwelling units.
Out of the five dwelling units, additional constructions were demolished in three dwelling units while encroachments on government land were removed from two units, the official said, adding that three dwelling units in Dadumajra, which were constructed on government land, were sealed three days ago.
He said to ensure effective action against fresh illegal/unauthorised constructions and encroachments on government/public land, the CHB is adopting a zero-tolerance policy.
-
Chandigarh | Engineering department declares GMSSS Khuda Alisher building fit despite cracks
After some parents had highlighted cracks in the walls of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Khuda Alisher, the UT engineering department carried out a safety audit and found that the building was fit for use. Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the department will continue classes while repairs go on and adjust the students accordingly so that their studies aren't affected.
-
Barara MC: Congress MLA seeks vigilance probe into ‘irregularities’ in power supply
The Congress MLA from Mullana constituency of Ambala, Varun Chaudhary, has demanded a vigilance probe into the alleged irregularities in electricity supply and connections for streetlights of the Barara municipal committee. Addressing a press conference in Barara town on Saturday, the legislator alleged that the civic body was taking electricity supply illegally for its streetlights despite the fact that the residents are paying taxes to them.
-
24x7 supply for Shimla on cards, water channelling for Mandi
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday called on Union jal shakti minister Gajendera Singh Shekhawat to discuss the state's water-related issues. Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, meanwhile, said the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation, the technical wing of Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), has accorded its approval for round-the-clock water supply project of ₹492 crore to improve water supply service within Shimla municipal corporation area.
-
Drug diversion in Himachal’s pharma hub: Anti-narcotics agencies step up vigil
After recent cases of pharmaceutical units diversifying into the production of synthetic drugs, particularly opioids, in Asia's largest bulk drug manufacturing hub of Baddi and Batoriwala in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, anti-narcotics agencies have stepped up vigil in North India. Police have come across cases where pharmaceutical units in Solan and Sirmaur districts supplied pharma opioids, mainly Tramadol tablets, by generating fake bills.
-
Three minors among four killed in head-on collision on Jammu-Pathankot highway
Three minors including two siblings were among four persons killed in a head-on collision between a light motor vehicle (LMV) and a truck in Samba on the Jammu-Pathankot national highway late Friday, said officials. The deceased were identified as 40-year-old Suman Devi of Khadgal, Samba, eight-year-old Rahul and his younger sister Muskan, five, and another five-year-old, Krish, all residents of Jaswal Mandal in Samba.
