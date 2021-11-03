Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Housing Board gets 16 crore in online transactions
Chandigarh Housing Board gets 16 crore in online transactions

Introduced two years ago, the online payment system has helped Chandigarh Housing Board generate over 16 crore in online transactions between January 2020 and October 2021
The online payment system has helped Chandigarh Housing Board generate over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16 crore in online transactions. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
The online payment system has helped Chandigarh Housing Board generate over 16 crore in online transactions. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 12:37 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Introduced two years ago, the online payment system has helped Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) generate over 16 crore in online transactions.

During October this year, an amount of 70.65 lakh was collected through 895 online transactions and 16.18 crore had been received through 17,326 online transactions between January 2020 and October 2021.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said, “The board had introduced the facility of online payment for all kind of dues in October 2019 and now the allottees were not required to visit the office and could pay their dues online by visiting the website of the CHB, www.chbonline.in.”

To encourage online payments, the CHB gives a monthly reward of Rs1,000 each to 10 online payment transactions every month. For this month, a computerised draw to decide 10 winners for October was held here on Tuesday. Among the winners, three allottees deposited 366, 472 and 960, respectively, but each of them got the prize of 1,000, said Garg.

