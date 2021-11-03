Chandigarh Housing Board gets 16 crore in online transactions

Introduced two years ago, the online payment system has helped Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) generate over ₹16 crore in online transactions.

During October this year, an amount of ₹70.65 lakh was collected through 895 online transactions and ₹16.18 crore had been received through 17,326 online transactions between January 2020 and October 2021.

Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB, said, “The board had introduced the facility of online payment for all kind of dues in October 2019 and now the allottees were not required to visit the office and could pay their dues online by visiting the website of the CHB, www.chbonline.in.”

To encourage online payments, the CHB gives a monthly reward of Rs1,000 each to 10 online payment transactions every month. For this month, a computerised draw to decide 10 winners for October was held here on Tuesday. Among the winners, three allottees deposited ₹366, ₹472 and ₹960, respectively, but each of them got the prize of ₹1,000, said Garg.