Chandigarh: Hunt on for man who raped, killed 8-year-old

Police are on the trail of a 35-year-old man who is on the run after raping and brutally murdering his eight-year-old neighbour in Hallomajra. The body of the 8-year-old was found in a semi-naked state and hidden under a pile of garbage, around 600 metres away from her house in Chandigarh’s Hallomajra. (Getty image)

The child’s body, with the throat slit and multiple stab wounds, was discovered near a dumping site in Hallomajra on Monday, three days after she went missing on January 19. The autopsy on Tuesday also confirmed rape, police said. The body was found in a semi-naked state and hidden under a pile of garbage, around 600 metres away from her house.

The prime suspect is her neighbour, Heera Lal, a painter, who was captured on a CCTV camera in the area, carrying a handbag. His rented room has been locked since January 19, police said.

Heera has been booked for murder and rape under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Sector 31 police station. Police teams have been despatched to Bihar for his arrest.

Girl’s slippers led police to accused’s house

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said as police launched an intensive door-to-door search in the area after the body’s discovery, the child’s slippers were found in a neighbouring house, with the occupant missing. This led to the identification of Heera, who is suspected to have kidnapped her on January 19, before she was detected missing by her family.

Police also found a blood-stained knife and bedsheets in the accused’s house, pointing to the murder taking place there. The items were taken into possession and will be sent for forensic examination.

According to the girl’s family, she was a student of Class 3 and good in studies.