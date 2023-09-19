Chandigarh: IAF heritage centre’s Phase 2 runs into maintenance hurdle

Two months after the Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities submitted their proposal for Phase 2 expansion of the country’s first IAF Heritage Centre in Sector 18, the UT administration has expressed its inability to maintain the upcoming wing. Chandigarh administration has informed IAF authorities that they do not have experts for the maintenance work and that it should be carried out by the IAF itself, said an officer. A response is awaited. (HT file photo)

Christened “Indian Air Force Aerospace and Technical Centre”, Phase 2 will incorporate advanced technology-driven features and experiences, aimed at inspiring young individuals to join the air force.

This, as per UT, will require technical expertise for maintenance, which they have asked IAF to arrange from their end.

Through a letter, UT has informed IAF authorities that they do not have experts for the maintenance work and that it should be carried out by the IAF itself, said an officer. A response is awaited.

In July, the air force had submitted the expansion plan to the UT administration, stating that maintenance work for the artifacts will be carried out by the UT administration.

While submitting the proposal, IAF officers had stated that once the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is finalised, they would commence the work in a month’s time and complete the new phase in six months.

Since its launch on May 8, the centre, set up at the Government Press building, has been receiving encouraging footfall.

The first phase, occupying a 15,000 square feet hall, focuses on the history and legends of the air force. As part of Phase 1, GNAT aircraft were displayed at the light point outside the centre. The air force has already handed over Phase 1 to the UT tourism department, which is responsible for its maintenance.

The new wing will be constructed in an adjacent hall, covering an area of approximately 13,000 square feet. It will feature an array of technology-based and electronic systems, simulators, and aero engines. The Phase 2 project has already received clearance from the IAF Headquarters.

The heritage centre currently offers a total of eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The highlight of the centre is its own flight simulator. Additionally, informative exhibits such as aero engines, aircraft, kiosks, air force artifacts, machines/fixtures, films showcasing achievements and personalities, as well as guides have been set up. A souvenir shop is also available at the museum.

The centre also houses five vintage aircraft on display, along with cockpit exposure. Visitors can also enjoy the theme-based café. Furthermore, a one-foot wall featuring pictures of 58 vintage and retired aircraft has been installed.

