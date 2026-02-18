Chandigarh: In poll yr, MC budget focuses on road infra, water supply

Taking no chances in an election year, where the state of civic amenities could make or break the incumbent party, Chandigarh mayor Saurabh Joshi presented a budget with a sharp increase in capital expenditure with major allocations provided to improvement of roads, parking spaces, strengthening of sewerage and water supply, modernisation of fire services and development of vendor sites. This is the final budget of the municipal corporation (MC) House elected in 2022. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

This is the final budget of the municipal corporation (MC) House elected in 2022. The next civic elections are slated for December this year.

The House passed a ₹1,712 crore budget for the financial year 2026-27, the highest ever by this MC. The MC is hoping to receive ₹1,248.03 crore as a grant-in-aid from the UT while generating ₹461 crore from its own sources such as taxes, rent etc.

The civic body will be spending ₹610 crore on capital works this year. Last year’s capital spending, as per the revised estimates, stood at ₹151 crore.

The largest allocation – ₹135 crore – under capital works has been proposed for improvement of roads and parking places.

A provision of ₹55 crores has been made for the augmentation of the city’s water supply system, while in the previous year, the allocation was merely ₹3.51 crore. Besides, a provision of ₹47 crore has been made for storm water drainage system, which is an increase of ₹36 crore compared to last year.

A provision of ₹44.50 crore has been made for improvement and development of sewerage system, which is ₹39.5 crore more than last year.

In addition, ₹27.61 crore has been allocated for the development of gaushalas, ensuring the presence of a doctor round-the-clock at the cow shelters, among other amenities.

Solid waste management will receive ₹32.50 crore, and ₹30.80 crore has been earmarked under the ward development fund ₹80 lakh for each ward).

Other notable allocations include ₹28.66 crore for civic works, ₹15.68 crore for infrastructure development in newly merged areas under the corporation, and ₹14.53 crore for providing basic amenities to economically weaker sections. Landscaping has been allocated ₹13 crore, a substantial increase from previous year’s ₹4.3 crore, residential buildings ₹10.32 crore and electrification ₹8 crore. Development of vendor sites has been proposed at ₹5.40 crores.

Presenting the budget, mayor Joshi said Chandigarh is headed to be the first fully AI-powered, transparent, corruption-free and self-reliant metropolis by 2047.

On the revenue side, the corporation has projected expenditure of ₹1,102 crore for day-to-day functioning. Wages will account for the largest share at ₹338.65 crore, followed by salary and establishment expenditure at ₹261.23 crore. Electricity bills are projected at ₹136.60 crore, while minor works have been allocated ₹129.25 crore. Pensionary charges stand at ₹58 crore and sanitation at ₹54 crore.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition, AAP councillor Hardeep Singh raised the issue of sanctioned posts in the MC lying vacant. “Since 1996 when the MC was formed, no new posts have been added and the current ones too are vacant,” he said, pointing to a shortfall of 3,767 vacant posts in different departments of the corporation. Congress and AAP councillors also objected to their having received agendas late thus not having enough time to go through the entire budget estimates.