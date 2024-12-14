Chandigarh: In warm respite, night temp climbs from 4.7°C to 7.6°C

After enduring a season-low of 4.7°C on Wednesday night, the city received some respite as the minimum temperature climbed to 7.6°C on Thursday night. Children bundled up in woollens at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

On Friday, the city’s maximum temperature also saw a marginal increase, rising from 21.6°C to 22.1°C, which is one degree above normal. However, the minimum temperature, despite climbing to 7.6°C, remained two degrees below normal.

The cold wave warning, issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), will remain in effect until December 15. The cold wave has been intensified by Northwesterly winds blowing at 10-15 km/h and snowfall in the hilly regions due to a Western Disturbance.

While the current cold spell grips the region, IMD officials have predicted a warmer-than-usual winter this year. Temperatures from December to February are expected to stay above the seasonal average.

For the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22°C, while the minimum could drop to 7°C. Residents are advised to stay warm, limit nighttime outdoor exposure, and stay updated with IMD advisories.