Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: In warm respite, night temp climbs from 4.7°C to 7.6°C

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 14, 2024 09:04 AM IST

On Friday, Chandigarh maximum temperature also saw a marginal increase, rising from 21.6°C to 22.1°C, which is one degree above normal

After enduring a season-low of 4.7°C on Wednesday night, the city received some respite as the minimum temperature climbed to 7.6°C on Thursday night.

Children bundled up in woollens at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Children bundled up in woollens at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

On Friday, the city’s maximum temperature also saw a marginal increase, rising from 21.6°C to 22.1°C, which is one degree above normal. However, the minimum temperature, despite climbing to 7.6°C, remained two degrees below normal.

The cold wave warning, issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), will remain in effect until December 15. The cold wave has been intensified by Northwesterly winds blowing at 10-15 km/h and snowfall in the hilly regions due to a Western Disturbance.

While the current cold spell grips the region, IMD officials have predicted a warmer-than-usual winter this year. Temperatures from December to February are expected to stay above the seasonal average.

For the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22°C, while the minimum could drop to 7°C. Residents are advised to stay warm, limit nighttime outdoor exposure, and stay updated with IMD advisories.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On