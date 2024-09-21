Menu Explore
Chandigarh: ITBP officer loses 1.19 lakh to cyber fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 21, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Abhimanyu Kumar Tiwari, senior deputy JAG at ITBP’s Western Command Headquarters, lodged a complaint after discovering fraudulent activity on his IndusInd Bank credit card

A senior officer from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) lost 1.19 lakh in a credit card fraud.

The ITBP official told Chandigarh Police that a credit card was issued to him on April 22, but had never used it. However, on August 11, he noticed that two transactions had been made on July 1, without his knowledge or authorisation. (Getty image)
The ITBP official told Chandigarh Police that a credit card was issued to him on April 22, but had never used it. However, on August 11, he noticed that two transactions had been made on July 1, without his knowledge or authorisation. (Getty image)

Abhimanyu Kumar Tiwari, senior deputy JAG at ITBP’s Western Command Headquarters in Chandimandir, lodged a complaint after discovering fraudulent activity on his IndusInd Bank credit card.

He told police that a credit card was issued to him on April 22, but he had never used it.

However, on August 11, he noticed that two transactions —amounting to 1,00,882 and 18,343—had been made on July 1, without his knowledge or authorisation.

The transaction IDs indicate that the card was used for online purchases by an unknown individual.

A case under Sections 318(4), 319(2) and 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the cyber crime police station on his complaint.

The police are investigating the fraud.

