Chandigarh: June turns up the heat, expect 43°C by mid-week

After a mild start to June, thanks to an active western disturbance which brought rain and thunderstorms to the city, summer has turned up its heat on the city as the day temperatures touched 41°C on Monday. On Monday, the night temperature also rose – from 24.4°C on Sunday to 25.8°C, 0.6 degrees below normal. (HT Photo)

This is the first time this month that the mercury has crossed the 40-degree mark. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are likely to rise further before a fresh western disturbance hits the city this weekend and brings rain relief. The highest recorded so far this year was on May 27 when mercury climbed to 43.1°C.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Currently, warm and dry westerly winds are prevailing in the region. We expect the temperature to go up to 43°C by mid-week and create conditions of heatwave. But a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the city from Thursday and drag the temperature below 40°C again by Friday.”

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in the city till June 10, asking people to stay updated. An orange alert has also been issued for thunderstorm, lightning and hail for June 11 and June 12. Orange is the second highest of the four-colour warning system used by the IMD, which asks people to remain prepared. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes 4.5 to 6.4 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature must be over 40°C for this. If it goes over 6.5 degrees above normal, then a severe heatwave is declared. The city previously saw heatwave conditions on May 20 when the maximum temperature rose to 44.4°C, 5.5 degrees above normal.

On Monday, the night temperature also rose – from 24.4°C on Sunday to 25.8°C, 0.6 degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 40°C and 42°C while the minimum will remain between 27°C and 28°C.