Chandigarh: Kataria highlights bond between Punjab and Bihar on Bihar Foundation Day

Bihar Foundation Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Punjab Lok Bhavan, where Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, along with his wife Anita Kataria, presided over the function. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria addressing the gathering at Punjab Lok Bhavan on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Kataria highlighted Bihar’s rich historical, cultural and intellectual heritage, and extended his greetings to the people of the state, wishing them continued progress, unity and prosperity.

A video message from the governor of Bihar and a documentary film on the state were also shown during the programme. In his address, Kataria said celebrating foundation days of different states promoted cultural diversity and strengthened national unity. He noted that such events encouraged cooperation, harmony and mutual respect among states.

He also highlighted how the bond between Bihar and Punjab was strengthened by shared spiritual heritage, with Takht Sri Patna Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, symbolising a lasting connection based on courage, devotion and service.

Another event by the Punjab and Chandigarh chapter of the Bihar Foundation marked the foundation day at Baba Makhan Shah Lubana Bhawan with cultural performances, felicitations and a traditional Bihari meal.

UT chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad attended the event as the chief guest. Several personalities from administration, healthcare, education and media were honoured for their contributions.