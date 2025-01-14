Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Kataria to flag off 60 new long-route buses on January 14

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 14, 2025 08:42 AM IST

The administration plans to introduce 100 new electric buses later this year under the PM e-Bus Seva initiative; currently, 80 electric buses are operational in Chandigarh

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will flag off 60 new long-route buses on Tuesday, all of which are diesel-powered and will run on 31 routes connecting the city to Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and other states.

Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will flag off 60 new long-route buses. With this, CTU’s long-route fleet will increase to 283, and the total number of CTU buses will reach 411. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will flag off 60 new long-route buses. With this, CTU's long-route fleet will increase to 283, and the total number of CTU buses will reach 411. (HT Photo)

With this, CTU’s long-route fleet will increase to 283, and the total number of CTU buses will reach 411.

The buses, purchased from a Jaipur-based company at 22 crore, are 51-seater non-AC vehicles. These will replace old, condemned buses, improving overall passenger convenience.

The administration plans to introduce 100 new electric buses later this year under the PM e-Bus Seva initiative. Currently, 80 electric buses are operational in the city.

Additionally, UT has requested more buses from the Centre to further improve the city’s public transport system.

