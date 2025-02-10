Chandigarh: Key issues to come up as CHB board reconvenes on Feb 12

After a long gap of 20 months, the Board of Directors of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will finally meet on February 12 to address several key issues impacting allottees and future housing developments. The board had last met in May 2023. (HT)

These include need-based changes in CHB dwelling units, one-time relief for rent defaulters and also revival of the Sector 53 housing scheme, which was scrapped by former UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit in 2023.

The board had last met in May 2023. Ever since, due to CHB’s failure to convene a board meeting for nearly two years, the issue of need-based changes continues to hang fire, leaving about 60,000 property owners anxious.

The February 12 meeting will be chaired by UT chief secretary Rajeev Verma, who also serves as the board’s chairman.

Although the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), in July last year, had refused to allow need-based changes in CHB dwelling units on the pattern of Delhi, the board members will still take up the issue.

In December 2023, former UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had assured that authorities were reconsidering need-based changes and will frame a policy accordingly, but no progress was made.

Currently, over 55,000 flats exhibit some form of violation, including additional rooms and toilets, conversion of balconies into rooms, covering of courtyards and even construction of stairs on government land.

The board members will also seek a one-time relief for allottees of the Small Flats Scheme who have not paid rent for several years and are facing cancellation of allotment.

Board member Shakti Devshali stated, “We will raise the issue of Small Flats Scheme allottees and urge the board to provide them a one-time relief so they can pay their outstanding dues. Also, the issue of need-based changes will also be discussed.”

The revival of the Sector 53 housing scheme is another key agenda item. In August 2023, Purohit had put CHB’s ambitious Sector 53 General Housing Scheme on hold, terming it unnecessary.

But in November 2024, his successor, Gulab Chand Kataria, instructed CHB to prepare a fresh presentation on the scrapped scheme, reopening the door for its potential revival.

Two months later, CHB officials delivered the presentation on January 17 this year, but were instructed by chief secretary Rajeev Verma to conduct a fresh survey for current demand.

Another board member Balbir Singh Dhol said, “We will also bring some table agendas, including issues related to employee pension scheme.”

In October last year, Kataria had re-constituted the board for a period of three years. The official board members include CHB chief executive officer (CEO), UT finance secretary, UT estate officer, UT chief architect and UT chief engineer, while the non-official members are BJP leader and former councillor Shakti Prakash Devshali, retired PCS officer Balbir Singh Dhol and a city-based architect Vinod Joshi.