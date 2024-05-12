 Chandigarh: Keyboard recital marks 295th monthly baithak of Pracheen Kala Kendra - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: Keyboard recital marks 295th monthly baithak of Pracheen Kala Kendra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 12, 2024 06:36 AM IST

The concert, featuring the first Indian artist who plays classical music on synthesiser, began with raga kirwani with slow pace bandish followed by another composition set to rupak taal

Pandit Vijay Chandra’s classical music performance on electronic synthesiser marked the 295th monthly baithak of Pracheen Kala Kendra organised at ML Koser Indoor Auditorium in Sector 35.

Vijay Chandra, accompanied by tabla player Rafuuddin Sabri, performing during a concert at ML Koser Indoor Auditorium in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Friday. (HT Photo)
Vijay Chandra, accompanied by tabla player Rafuuddin Sabri, performing during a concert at ML Koser Indoor Auditorium in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Friday. (HT Photo)

Kendra registrar Dr Shobha Koser was present during the event held on Friday. The concert, featuring the first Indian artist who plays classical music on synthesiser, began with raga kirwani with slow pace bandish followed by another composition set to rupak taal. He concluded the programme with a fast-paced bandish set to teen taal, which was well received by the audience.

Chandra was accompanied by noted tabla player Rafuuddin Sabri. At the end, the artists were honoured with mementos and uttariya.

Chandigarh: Keyboard recital marks 295th monthly baithak of Pracheen Kala Kendra

