Chandigarh: Kher objects to 12.76-lakh dues notice, terms UT’s rent calculation arbitrary

A day after the office of the Assistant Controller (Finance & Accounts), Rents, UT, issued a notice to former BJP MP Kirron Kher, seeking ₹12.76 lakh in outstanding licence fee for her government-allotted accommodation, Kher strongly objected to the move, calling the rent calculation arbitrary and in violation of established rules. Former BJP MP Kirron Kher . (HT File)

In a letter addressed to the department, Kher alleged that additional charges, including interest, were added without any prior intimation or official communication. She has demanded a thorough review of the calculation and a detailed, rule-based explanation of the dues.

The rent notice claimed that ₹12.76 lakh was pending against the accommodation allotted to Kher during her tenure as member of Parliament from Chandigarh. However, Kher stated that she learnt about the dues not from an official notice or demand letter, but through media reports.

Expressing her displeasure, she filed a written complaint with the department. Citing the House Allotment Committee (HAC) rules, she pointed out that after retirement or relinquishment of office, a government servant staying in official accommodation is liable to pay: Normal licence fee for the first four months, 50 times the licence fee for the next two months (months 5 and 6) and 100 times the licence fee in the seventh month.

However, she alleged that in her case, the department wrongly began calculating the rent at 100 times the licence fee immediately after the fourth month, which she termed as a clear violation of rules.

Kher further highlighted that an additional ₹26,106 had been charged as 25% extra rent for the period from November 8, 2014, until she vacated the premises. She questioned the legal basis for this charge and asked under which rule it was levied.

Additionally, ₹59,680 were added as interest, calculated at 12% per annum up to April 30, 2025. Kher argued that she had neither received any notice nor a demand letter regarding the dues, and yet a significant amount of interest was imposed. “How can interest be charged without any prior notice or demand?” she questioned in her letter.

Kher has urged the department to re-examine all charges and provide a complete and transparent breakup of the dues, in accordance with the rules. She emphasised that such recovery cannot be considered justified unless a formal and reasonable explanation was offered.