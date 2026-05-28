Late-night fire near Morni Hills, 2 suspects identified

A late-night fire was reported from Ramsar village, near the Morni Hills forest area in Panchkula district, with officials saying it may have been man-made and that two suspects have been identified. This is the third such fire incident reported in the division within the last fortnight. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the blaze started around 9.30 pm on Tuesday and it took the forest department’s firefighting team nearly three hours to bring it under control with the help of locals.

Though the exact cause is not yet clear, officials suspect the incident may have been a result of human negligence.

District forest officer (Morni-Pinjore forest division) Vishal Kaushik said the department has identified one or two persons who may be involved in the incident. “We are examining the video of the incident,” he said.

According to officials there is no clear boundary between the village habitation and the forest land in the area. Farmers frequently burn dry grass and agricultural residue between harvesting and sowing cycles as a cheap clearing method, which can spiral out of control during the dry season, they explained.

While the forest department is currently assessing the exact acreage affected and the nature of the losses, officials maintained that timely intervention prevented this from escalating into a forest fire.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Satpal Sharma visited the spot to review the situation and directed district development and panchayat officials to sensitise villagers against clearing land through fire.

This is the third such fire incident reported in the division within the last fortnight.

Morni Hills, Haryana’s only hill station, is susceptible to blazes fuelled by soaring temperatures and strong winds.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had last year initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against the state’s forest secretary over protracted delays in officially declaring Morni Hills a “reserved forest” under the Indian Forest Act, an administrative lapse that critics argue complicates boundary enforcement and conservation.

Last April, a similar fire had broken out in the Morni protected forest area after a tourist allegedly threw a burning cigarette into dry pine needles. The Chandimandir Police Station had booked two persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in case.