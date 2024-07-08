Chandigarh logs 117.8 mm rain in first week of July, 43% below normal

Since the onset of monsoon on July 1, the city has received 117.8 mm rain, making up 43% of the normal average for July, which is 273.2 mm, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Chandigarh received 117.8 mm rain, making up 43% of the normal average for July, which is 273.2 mm, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (HT Photo)

The maximum rain was recorded on July 4, when 64.5 mm showers lashed the city between 8.30 am on July 4 to 8.30 am on July 5. This was the first and only heavy rain spell of the year till now, as per IMD that describes over 64.5 mm rain as “heavy”.

Speaking about the rains, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “We had been expecting a good start to the monsoon after its onset. The initial part of the monsoon period is likely to have above normal rain as per IMD forecast.”

Last July, 693.2 mm rain was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory and 914.4 mm rain was recorded at the airport. Singh said till now the weather conditions, which led to such rains last year, didn’t seem likely during this July, for now.

Expect a slightly drier week

The coming week, however, is likely to see comparatively lesser rain, as per IMD officials. Though chances of rain will continue on Monday, they will become slightly lower on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per initial forecast, moderate to heavy rain may return on Thursday, with showers likely to occur till the end of the week.

While rain in July is going as per schedule, June was a dry month with just 9.9 mm rain after no rain at all in May, as recorded at the IMD observatory in Sector 39.

Overall for the country, IMD regards the monsoon period from June 1 to September 30, during which 127.7 mm rain has been recorded in Chandigarh so far — 34.9% below normal for the corresponding period.

While no rain was recorded in Chandigarh on Sunday, trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) was recorded near the airport.

Because of relatively clear skies on Sunday, the maximum temperature rose from 34.8°C on Saturday to 36°C on Sunday, 1.6 degree above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature fell from 26.3°C on Saturday to 26.2°C on Sunday, 0.4 degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will hover between 35°C and 36°C, and the minimum temperature may rise further to 27°C-28°C.