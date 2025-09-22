Chandigarh: ‘Mahabharata’ star Sourabh Jain inspires BEd students at Chitkara University

Chitkara University’s department of education (DoE) welcomed renowned actor Sourabh Raaj Jain as the keynote speaker for the BEd orientation. Jain is celebrated for his versatile performances in Indian television and cinema. He is best known for his iconic portrayal of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, which won him nationwide acclaim and the best actor in a lead role award. The orientation, designed in an alignment with the UGC’s Deeksharambh Student Induction Programme, introduced students to Chitkara University’s ethos, academic culture, and commitment to preparing future-ready educators. (HT Photo)

The event commenced with the welcome address delivered by chancellor Ashok K Chitkara, followed by reflections from the pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara. During her address, Madhu Chitkara highlighted the vital role of teachers in building society. She said, “Educators must stay abreast of emerging educational trends, particularly when teaching digital-native learners with evolving attention spans. The knowledge and skills gained at Chitkara University’s DoE will empower graduates to drive meaningful change in the field of education.”

Addressing the students, Jain shared thought-provoking insights into education, creativity, and holistic development. He said, “Education is not just about teaching subjects—it is about nurturing individuality, emotional intelligence, and creativity. Theatre, art, and dialogue are powerful tools to shape well-rounded learners. As future educators, you hold the ability to inspire change in every classroom you enter.”

Interactive sessions with Jain, based on the 12 educational modules of the BEd programme, made the event engaging, stimulating, and highly enriching. Students expressed enthusiasm and gratitude for beginning their BEd journey on such an inspiring note. The programme concluded successfully, reinforcing university’s leadership in innovative and holistic teacher education.