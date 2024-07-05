Chandigarh: Malik steps down as Bar body chief; police press SC/ST Act, murder bid charge

{Police press SC/ST Act, murder bid charge} Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) stepped in and sought response from Malik on the incident and embezzlement of Bar body funds. (HT Photos)

Under fire, Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) president Vikas Malik handed charge to vice-president Jasdev Singh Brar on the day when Chandigarh Police added sections of SC/ST Act and murder bid in the criminal case registered against him on Monday.

On the other hand, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) stepped in and sought response from Malik on the incident and embezzlement of Bar body funds, complaints regarding which have been made against Malik and some other office bearers. The BCPH also restrained him to act as president till a final decision is taken on the complaints.

Chandigarh Police had on Monday booked Malik on the complaint of an advocate Ranjit Singh, a resident of Sector 23, who had alleged that he was assaulted by a group of individuals including Malik.

According to the victim’s statement, he and advocate Anjali Kukar visited Malik’s office where a confrontation ensued. He claimed that Malik and his associates abused and assaulted him, leaving him with injuries to his head, face and chest. The FIR on Monday was registered under various sections, including 191 (2), 190, 126 (2), 115 (2), 351 (2) and 351 (3) of the BNS. The new sections added on Friday were 299 (hurting religious sentiments) and 109 (attempt to murder) of BNS in the assault case.

Malik’s bid to strike work prima facie contempt

The high court during a hearing observed that Malik’s call for suspension of work till the cancellation of FIR lodged against him constitutes prima facie contempt. He had called general house on Tuesday, but it did not approve strike.

The court was hearing a PIL by a group of lawyers including Kukar, who had demanded that Bar Council be asked to look into complaints of embezzlement of funds of the Bar body and monthly statement of account be placed before the executive committee.

During the hearing, the court asked BCPH to look into allegations against Malik within 10 days.

The court also said the chief justice office had received complaints of sexual harassment against Malik, which it said would be handed over to BCPH to look into allegations.

“...it is the bounden duty of this court to protect the prestige of this Institution, which apparently has been lowered by respondent No.2 (Malik), who still has not come forward to put in appearance even today, though well aware that the proceedings are pending before this court,” the bench observed during the hearing and asking Council to look into complaints within 10 days period. It has also sought a compliance report by July 15.