Chandigarh man awarded 10-yr jail in NDPS case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 10, 2024 08:12 AM IST

The court of additional sessions judge Hargunjit Kaur, imposed ₹1 lakh fine on the convict, identified as Kamal of Faidan village, Chandigarh

The district court on Friday awarded 10-year jail to a city resident, who was booked under Section 22 of NDPS Act in 2017.

The convict was arrested by the police with 15 injections of Buprenorphine Omgesic each 2 ml and 15 injections of Pheniramine Maleate each 10 ml. (HT File Photo)
The convict was arrested by the police with 15 injections of Buprenorphine Omgesic each 2 ml and 15 injections of Pheniramine Maleate each 10 ml. (HT File Photo)

The court of additional sessions judge Hargunjit Kaur, imposed 1 lakh fine on the convict, identified as Kamal of Faidan village, Chandigarh. He was arrested by the police with 15 injections of Buprenorphine Omgesic each 2 ml and 15 injections of Pheniramine Maleate each 10 ml.

As per the prosecution, on July 22, 2017, police was on patrolling duty near Dihar DRDO Building, when they spotted Kamal walking with a cotton bag in his hand. On seeing the police, he tried to hide behind the bushes.

On suspicion, he was apprehended with possession of banned injections. As he could not produce any valid permit or license, police booked him at Sector 31 station, and later convicted on February 5.

In the court, he sought leniency stating that he has a family to look after, and has been falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor Sunil Dutt argued that since the banned injections found from him are of commercial quantity, he must be awarded punishment that act as a deterrent to others.

