Chandigarh man booked for stalking, sexually assaulting girl

Police on Saturday booked a Burail village resident for stalking and sexually assaulting a girl.

Police said the accused, Lakha, was known to the girl and had been stalking her.

On September 8, when she went to drop her sister to school in Sector 33, he blocked her way near a park and sexually assaulted her, besides beating her up.

A case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Sector 34 police station. He remains at large.