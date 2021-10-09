Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh man caught with banned injections jailed for 10 years
chandigarh news

Chandigarh man caught with banned injections jailed for 10 years

The court of additional district and sessions judge Jagdeep Singh also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, identified as Vikas Garg, 34, a Chandigarh resident
Vikas Garg was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on October 10, 2017, after he was found carrying 10 vials of buprenorphine injection in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Vikas Garg was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on October 10, 2017, after he was found carrying 10 vials of buprenorphine injection in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 02:07 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Sector 37 resident has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for possessing banned injections in 2017.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Jagdeep Singh also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, identified as Vikas Garg, 34.

Garg was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act on October 10, 2017, after he was found carrying 10 vials of buprenorphine injection near the Sector 61/52 dividing road. Arriving from Phase 3B2 in Mohali, he had tried to flee on spotting a police team at a check post, but was caught.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out