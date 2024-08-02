Chandigarh man conned of 20k at Mohali civil hospital

Posing as a doctor, a man conned a senior citizen of ₹20,000 at civil hospital, Phase 6, in Mohali on Thursday. Posing as a doctor, a man conned a senior citizen of ₹ 20,000 at civil hospital, Phase 6, in Mohali on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Complainant Ishwar Dutt Sharma, of Sector 56, Chandigarh, said he has visited the Mohali hospital for ECG and blood test. After getting the slip for the test, when he was about to enter the doctor’s room, a man came out and asked him to wait outside citing that the ECG of a woman was being done inside.

To make the victim believe that he was a doctor, the accused again went inside the room and sought cotton from the doctor present inside and came outside while cleaning his hands in front of him.

The accused, after initiating a conversation with Sharma, asked him how much money he had in ₹500 denominations offering to give him back the same amount in ₹200 denominations.

“I gave him ₹20,000, following which he offered help in getting a blood test before ECG. He took me to the area where the blood test was being done. He asked me to keep the helmet on a side as it would not be allowed inside. When I went to place my helmet, he eloped with my money. I immediately alerted the Phase-6 police post,” the victim said.

The incident was captured in CCTV cameras, following which the hospital administration pasted photos of the suspect in the hospital.

The victim has also informed Dr HS Cheema, SMO, Phase-6 civil hospital, about the incident. “It is a shocking incident but the victim himself also should have been alerted that no staff accepts any fee for any test and rather there is a proper cash counter for the same. We have circulated his photos across departments in our hospital and have also alerted the cops,” the SMO added. Meanwhile, Phase-1 police booked the unidentified accused.