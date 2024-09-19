Chandigarh: Man gets four years’ imprisonment for assault

The district court on Wednesday sentenced Sunny Kumar, a resident of Sector 52, to four years of imprisonment for assaulting a man with a sharp-edged weapon. The case was registered on October 7, 2019, and the victim was under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 for his injuries. (iStock)

The Sector 34 police had initially registered a case under the charge of attempt to murder, but the court found that the evidence did not support the charge under Section 307 of the IPC.

Instead, the court convicted Kumar under Section 326 of the IPC, which deals with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons. The case was registered on October 7, 2019, and the victim was under treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 for his injuries.

According to the details, Sunny Kumar and victim named Sanjay from Burail area got into a heated argument around 11pm. The argument escalated into a fight, and Sunny called his friends, who brutally allegedly beat Sanjay with sticks, rods, and a sharp-edged weapon.

After warning Sanjay, the attackers fled the scene. The police PCR unit took the injured Sanjay to the hospital for treatment.

Based on his statement, an FIR was lodged against the attackers. The weapon used in the crime was seized by the police, and after a thorough investigation, a chargesheet was filed against Sunny Kumar for rioting with weapons, attempted murder, issuing threats, and causing serious injuries with sharp-edged weapons.

Sunny Kumar will now serve his sentence as ordered by the court.