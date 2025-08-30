Chandigarh: Man held for misbehaving with woman ASI at naka

A 27-year-old man was booked for misbehaving with a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) during naka duty in Dhanas on Thursday evening. The accused, identified as Mandeep Singh Rayat, a resident of Ambedkar Colony, Dhanas, allegedly obstructed the police official in the discharge of her duty and “hurt her dignity” by holding her hand. Police said the accused has been booked for obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty and for misbehaving with a woman police officer. (iStock)

According to the police statement, ASI Deepika, posted at Sarangpur police station, was deployed at a naka near Aman Chaman Colony, Dhanas, from 6 pm to 9 pm along with lady constables Anjali and Soni. Around 7.30 pm, a biker riding a motorcycle approached the naka wearing a helmet.

When signaled to stop, the rider allegedly attempted to cross the barricade. “With the help of accompanying staff, I stopped his bike. As soon as it stopped, he began arguing, saying that his house was nearby and that he regularly roamed without a helmet, claiming we could not challan him. He then tried to start the bike again. When I attempted to stop him by taking the key in my left hand, the rider, with bad intentions, grabbed my hand tightly and refused to let go despite repeated requests,” stated ASI Deepika in her complaint.

At that moment, constable Harvinder, who was patrolling the area, reached the spot and freed her hand from the accused’s grip. The bike keys were confiscated and the matter was immediately reported to the Sarangpur police station.

Police said the accused has been booked for obstructing a public servant in discharge of duty and for misbehaving with a woman police officer.