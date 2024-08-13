Chandigarh man loses 96K to job fraud

A Mauli Jagran resident has been cheated out of ₹96,600 on the pretext of securing him a job at railways. Ramesh Sharma has filed a police complaint against the accused, identified as Sohan Singh, also a resident of Mauli Jagran. An FIR under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Sohan Singh at the Mauli Jagran police station in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Sharma said Singh, who reportedly works at Mohali Railway Station, demanded various sums of money from Sharma, amounting to ₹96,600, under the guise of job processing fees, medical examination, and other expenses. Sharma also alleged that Singh repeatedly delayed the promised job and eventually stopped answering his phone calls.

It was only after realising that he had been deceived that Sharma approached the police. In response to his complaint, an FIR under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Sohan Singh at the Mauli Jagran police station.