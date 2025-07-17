Chandigarh: Man who brandished pistol at UT-based advocate identified

Three days after Ujjwal Bhasin, treasurer of the Chandigarh District Bar Association, alleged an attempted robbery and life-threatening intimidation, Mohali police have identified the suspect who brandished a pistol at him. The vehicle used in the incident has been traced to a woman registered in Ludhiana. Advocate Bhasin alleged the incident took place on the morning of July 13, between 6.30 and 6.40 am, near a restaurant in Sector 117, Mohali. (HT photo for representation)

Kharar DSP Karan Singh Sandhu confirmed that the driver of the white car involved in the incident has been identified and will be arrested soon. “A case has been registered against the unidentified accused under relevant sections for endangering life and under the Arms Act at the Balongi police station,” the DSP said.

Sandhu added that police are examining CCTV footage of the incident and further investigations are underway. “The motive behind brandishing the weapon, and whether the firearm is licenced or not, will be confirmed only after the arrest,” he said.

Advocate Bhasin alleged the incident took place on the morning of July 13, between 6.30 and 6.40 am, near a restaurant in Sector 117, Mohali. In his police complaint and a self-recorded video statement, Bhasin, a resident of Sector-44, Chandigarh, claimed that he was driving to Mohali in his vehicle (CH01-CX6111) when a white car with a Punjab registration number suddenly swerved from a slip road and blocked his path.

He alleged that unidentified occupants of the car attempted to rob him and threatened him with a pistol before fleeing the scene. Police said efforts are being made to apprehend the accused at the earliest. The incident has raised concerns about early morning safety on city roads, especially in peripheral sectors.