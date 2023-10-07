News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Management development programme for NUHM officials concludes

Chandigarh: Management development programme for NUHM officials concludes

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 07, 2023 07:00 AM IST

The discussion highlighted the innovative approaches to urban healthcare delivery, strategies for community engagement and awareness, effective utilisation of resources and infrastructure, data management and monitoring for improved healthcare outcomes

The four-day management development programme, organised by the International Public Health Management Development Program at PGIMER, Chandigarh, in collaboration with the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM), government of Odisha, concluded at Hotel Park View, on Friday.

The programme should serve as a model to be adopted by other states across the country. (HT FILE)
During the programme’s culmination, a special panel discussion was conducted, featuring distinguished experts in the field of public health and NUHM implementation. The panellists included Haryana NUHM consultant Dr Nidhi , Chandigarh NUHM consultant Dr Anju Bhatia , Punjab NUHM programme officer Dr Sonia Thatia, health management professor Dr Keerti, among others.

Director of health services in Chandigarh, Dr Suman Singh, emphasised that the programme, aimed at building the capacity of programme managers, should serve as a model to be adopted by other states across the country.

“The panel discussion today serves as a platform for cross-state learning, and we hope that the experiences shared here will benefit Odisha in enhancing its urban healthcare services,” said Dr Sonu Goel, professor at department of community medicine.

