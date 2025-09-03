Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
Chandigarh mayor, 10 councillors donate month’s salary to aid flood victims

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 08:56 am IST

Ten councillors, including— Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Kuljit Singh Sandhu, Prem Lata, Anju Katyal, Taruna Mehta, Suman Sharma, Nirmala Devi, Satinder Singh Sidhu, and Jasbir Singh Bunty—handed over a cheque of ₹1,75,000 to municipal commissioner Amit Kumar

City mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, along with ten more city councillors from all three parties (BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party) announced to donate their one-month’s salary to support the families affected by the devastating floods in Punjab.

Expressing deep concern over the loss of lives, displacement, and hardships in the flood-affected areas, Mayor Babla said, “In these difficult times, it is our collective responsibility to stand with our brothers and sisters in Punjab. This contribution is a small step toward providing relief and assistance to them. I also appeal to all residents to help in whatever way they can.”

This donation is intended to aid the ongoing relief efforts for those displaced and impacted by the recent floods.

Ten councillors, including— Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Kuljit Singh Sandhu, Prem Lata, Anju Katyal, Taruna Mehta, Suman Sharma, Nirmala Devi, Satinder Singh Sidhu, and Jasbir Singh Bunty—handed over a cheque of 1,75,000 to Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar. MC will now handover the amount to Jaspreet Kaur and Gurvinder Happy of the “Tera Hi Tera” mission, run by the Shri Guru Granth Sahib Sewa Society, for the Punjab Relief Fund.

