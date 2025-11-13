Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
Chandigarh: Mayor Babla directs officials to prioritise municipal services

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 06:24 am IST

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on Wednesday chaired a review meeting with all BJP councillors, the chief engineer, and concerned officers of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) to accelerate and oversee development projects funded under the 25–50 lakh allotment for each ward.

The meeting, held at the MC office, was specifically convened to review the status, progress, and quality of these crucial road and infrastructure works, with a firm focus on timely execution and transparency. Mayor Babla issued strict instructions to officers, directing them to prioritise key municipal services including road repairs, drainage systems, sanitation improvements, street lighting, water supply enhancements and parks up-keep.

She further stressed the need to immediately expedite any pending projects to ensure rapid on-ground results.

Councillors provided detailed, ward-wise updates, while the chief engineer presented comprehensive technical progress reports. Mayor Babla emphasised the importance of accountability and citizen satisfaction. To ensure adherence to these standards, she directed that weekly monitoring and follow-up reports must be submitted by all concerned departments.

In a move underscoring the non-partisan commitment to development across the city, the mayor announced that Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors will also be called for similar comprehensive review meetings in the coming week.

