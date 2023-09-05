Chandigarh mayor calls special House meet, AAP raps MC for ignoring crucial issues

{To congratulate ISRO, PM on successful Chandrayaan-3 landing} In an invitation, Chandigarh mayor said, “Special house meeting will be held to thank the PM and ISRO chief and scientists behind the mission Chandrayaan-3 and the successful landing of Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on the south pole of the Moon, the first by any country.” (HT File)

Less than a week after municipal corporation’s (MC) general House meeting on August 29, mayor Anup Gupta on Monday called a special general House meeting for Tuesday to thank Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath and Prime Minister (PM)Narendra Modi for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors have, however, decided to boycott the meeting for MC’s ignorance towards “crucial issues” of the city.

In the invitation, the mayor said, “Special house meeting will be held to thank the PM and ISRO chief and scientists behind the mission Chandrayaan-3 and the successful landing of Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover on the south pole of the Moon, the first by any country.”

The reason for the House meeting has not gone down well with opposition councillors, who said that the Chandrayaan-3 landing was made on August 24 and the civic body could have thanked and congratulated the PM and scientists during its general House meeting on August 29, instead of spending lakhs on another meeting.

Congress and AAP councillors hit out at the mayor and MC commissioner Anindita Mitra for not calling a special House meeting to discuss corruption-related matters, lacks of funds being faced by the civic body and ban on new tenders for development work.

AAP councillor and leader of Opposition Damanpreet Singh said, “No AAP councillor will attend the House meeting as we do not think there is a reason to thank the PM for landing of Chandrayaan-3. Only ISRO scientists are worthy of this praise. Also, zero hour is merely an eye-wash as mayor and MC officials are ignoring crucial issues.”

On August 30, Mitra had ordered, “As per orders of National Green Tribunal to ensure availability of ₹282 crore, MC has ring-fenced the amount from its funds under various heads, including funds allocated under capital head. Therefore, in interest of financial prudence, no new tender shall be floated except those of emergent nature, till further orders.”

The mayor then met Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit to seek more funds on August 31.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, “The mayor should have called the meeting to discuss development projects. This is a critical stage for the civic body and the matter needs discussion. Corruption in the city also need to be addressed.”

Gupta said that the House will be open for every kind of discussion. “Zero hour will be held and councillors are welcome to raise questions,” he said.

