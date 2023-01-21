Chandigarh mayor flags off compactors to brace solid waste management

Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Anindita Mitra flagged off four waste compactors on Friday to boost solid waste management in the city.

Briefing about the compactors, which are worth ₹1.70 crore, the mayor said these were purchased under the dedicated funds for procurement of machinery and equipment. Each compactor has 8 cum capacities.

The compactors would be distributed in the areas corresponding to health supervisors and chief sanitary inspectors of the sanitation wing.

“By deploying these compactors, sanitation status of the city will improve along with smooth transportation of waste from the city to the dumping site,” the mayor added.

The compactors would be used for lifting garbage from the areas, including Sectors 18, 19, 20, 21, 27 and 28, and Industrial Area, Phase 1.