Chandigarh mayor suspends 13 AAP members over argument with MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh mayor Anup Gupta on Tuesday suspended all 13 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors from the general House meeting after they had an argument with local MP Kirron Kher and got them forcibly removed. Aam Aadmi Party councillors arguing with MP Kirron Kher (not in photo) during the general House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Gupta said the action was taken after AAP councillor Jasbir Singh used derogatory remarks about Kher and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead of feeling apologetic, he said, the other AAP councillors supported their party colleague, leading to their suspension for the day.

Also read: Farmers block Delhi-Chandigarh highway at Shahbad demanding sunflower MSP

Jasbir Singh claimed that the MP had made derogatory remarks about AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and him. “While speaking on the setting up of a new waste processing plant in Chandigarh, the AAP members were asking the ruling BJP to give details of the total tax money of people spent on the dumping ground so far. To this, the MP came to my seat and said that ‘ask Kejriwal to give details of the money spent on his house’. She then used abusive words against Kejriwal and went back to her seat. When I objected about it to the House, I used the words that she said but the mayor suspended me instead of taking her action into account,” Jasbir said.

After the marshals forcibly evicted the 13 AAP councillors from the House, they held a protest outside the meeting room and demanded an apology from Kher.

Chandigarh BJP MP Kirron Kher (in blue suit) during the argument at the general House meeting of the municipal corporation on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Later, the BJP members hurriedly passed three key agendas on solid waste management in the city, including setting up of the new processing plant.

The Congress objected to this by saying that it was not given a chance to speak and that the BJP intentionally created the drama to evict AAP councillors and approve the agenda without voting.

During the meeting, Kher announced that she would be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections again from Chandigarh. She made the statement after AAP and Congress councillors said that the BJP government had failed to clear the Dadumajra dumping ground for the nine years it was in power and was grappling with the problem now with an eye on next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

To this, Kher said that she would be contesting again from the city and it was her initiatives that had ensured her victory for the second term in 2019.