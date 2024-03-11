Chandigarh mayor to table agendas for free water, parking today

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor will be tabling seven agendas, including that of providing 20,000 litres of water free-of-cost to city residents every month and waiving of parking fee across the city, in the Chandigarh municipal corporation House on Monday. Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor will be tabling seven agendas, including that of providing 20,000 litres of water free-of-cost to city residents every month and waiving of parking fee across the city, in the Chandigarh municipal corporation House on Monday (HT File)

The House meeting has been called for conduct of Finance & Contracts Committee polls.

“Other priority agendas include tackling the stray dog menace and assigning the contract of the animal birth control centres, and increasing the capacity of these centres being run in Sector 38 West and Raipur Kalan,” the mayor said.

He added that another major agenda is to declare Chandigarh as garbage-free city as per the protocol laid down by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The city is to be made garbage-free in a better way, under which work is to be done on 24 main points, including door-to-door collection, geo-mapping of wards such as ward boundaries, drains, water bodies, waste processing, waste processing facilities, landfills, dumpsites, sanitation and domestic hazardous waste. Processing and dry waste, sale of waste-waste by-products, scientific landfill, grievance redressal, plastic ban etc. are also to be worked upon.

Congress president HS Lucky said, “The INDIA bloc will bring the agenda for free parking and water and fulfill the promises made to people. AAP and Congress councillors held a pre-house meeting in this regard on Sunday and we are excited to see the BJP’s stand on this issue.”

After the agendas are passed in the MC House, it will be sent to the secretary, local government, for the final nod. This announcement is crucial as it comes on the heels of the Lok Sabha elections.