Chandigarh mayoral poll: Alliance talks with AAP fail, Congress fields own candidates

Failing to reach a consensus with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on an alliance, the Congress on Friday announced its candidates for the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts for the January 18 mayoral poll. Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky announced the party had decided to field candidates for all three posts for the January 18 election. (HT Photo)

The Congress will be contesting the three posts for the first time in the current municipal corporation term, having abstained from voting in the last two years.

Till the filing of this report, the AAP and Congress high commands were still conducting a meeting in Delhi to decide on an alliance. Chandigarh Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla and AAP leader Raghav Chadha were among those present in the meeting.

But Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky announced, “The party has decided to field candidates for all three posts for the January 18 elections. Councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty will contest the post of mayor, whereas councillors Gurpreet Singh Gabi and Nirmala Devi have been named as candidates for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor, respectively. They will file nominations on January 13.”

“The decision of the local unit of the party has come in the wake of repeated initiatives taken by the leaders of party high command to arrive at some understanding to contest the elections jointly with AAP, which has 12 councillors in the House. When the initiative did not evoke any positive response, the party decided to contest all three posts alone,” said Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson, Chandigarh Congress, in a press release.

“The high commands of both parties conducted a meeting in Delhi on Friday. But no intimation of an alliance has been given. We have announced our candidates for now. But if an alliance materialises, we may not file nomination for the mayor’s post, leaving it for AAP,” said Lucky.

As per sources, Congress is instead intent on the MP ticket for the Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled later this year, if an alliance with AAP materialises.

Exercise in futility?

In the 35-member MC House, the BJP has 15 councillors, while AAP comes second in strength with 12.

The Congress has seven councillors, whereas one councillor is from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). With another vote of local member of Parliament and ex-officio member Kirron Kher, the BJP has an edge in the elections.

To be elected, a mayoral candidate must muster at least 19 votes.

While joining hands with AAP would have helped Congress achieve the magic number, contesting alone could prove to be a fruitless endeavour.

In the 2022 and 2023 mayoral elections, the Congress had abstained from voting, paving the way for BJP’s win.

The mayor will be elected by councillors through secret ballot in the MC House, allowing chances for cross-voting. The tenure of outgoing mayor Anup Gupta will end on January 16.

AAP has already moved its councillors to a private lodge in Ropar to prevent more defection after its councillor Lakhbir Singh Billu switched to the BJP on Wednesday.

Elections for the three posts are held every year during the five-year term of the MC House. This time, the mayor will be elected for the third term and the seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

The first term is reserved for a woman candidate from general category, the second is for any candidate from general category, third for a candidate from SC category, fourth for a woman candidate from general category and fifth for general category. Seats for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor are not reserved.