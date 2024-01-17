Chandigarh mayoral poll drama: Congress-AAP, BJP workers scuffle amid abduction claims

Chandigarh Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky on Wednesday dismissed the allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of abducting its mayoral candidate, saying the BJP is making such claims because of its impending defeat in the upcoming elections. BJP, Congress and AAP workers clashing at the MC office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)(HT_PRINT)

Tensions reached a boiling point on Tuesday at the municipal corporation office in Chandigarh as scuffles broke out between workers of the BJP and the Congress-AAP alliance.

The commotion erupted when Congress municipal councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty arrived to withdraw his nomination papers for the mayoral post. Bunty's father, who was present at the Municipal Corporation (MC) office, claimed that his son had been kidnapped and demanded his immediate release.

A clash ensued between workers of the Congress-AAP alliance and the BJP, with both sides trading accusations.

Chandigarh police intervened and escorted Bunty to his residence, dispelling the allegations of kidnapping. In a subsequent video message, Bunty affirmed his allegiance to the Congress.

When asked about the kidnapping allegations, HS Lucky said, "BJP is killing democracy. They think they will lose because they have 15 votes and we, the APP-Congress alliance, have 20 votes. They know the alliance will win all three posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor, and Deputy Mayor."

The current composition of the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation sees the BJP holding 14 councillors, along with an ex-officio member MP with voting rights. The AAP has 13 councillors, while the Congress holds seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor in the House.

Bunty was initially the Congress candidate for the post of mayor.

But after the Congress and the AAP sealed an alliance for the mayoral posts, a decision was taken that the AAP would fight for the post of mayor and the Congress nominees would fight for the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

The polls for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor will be held on Thursday.