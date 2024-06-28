Chandigarh MC chief reviews preparedness for Swachh Survekshan 2024

With the aim to make Chandigarh a contender for the top positions in the annual cleanliness survey and to further emphasise the city’s dedication to cleanliness and sustainability, city’s municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra on Friday reviewed the action plan for Swachh Survekshan-2024. This year’s Swachh Survekshan theme is “RRR – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle”, highlighting the importance of sustainable waste management practices. (HT)

During the meeting, the indicators for Swachh Survekshan-2024 were discussed in detail, including parameters, the scheme of marking, and the roles and responsibilities of the departments and wings concerned. This year’s Swachh Survekshan theme is “RRR – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle”, highlighting the importance of sustainable waste management practices.

The commissioner said MC’s unwavering commitment to progressive development had been acknowledged nationally, and the remarkable contribution from each officer and staff member of MC had led to progress in solid waste management in the city. Through consistent efforts, the city had improved segregation, and achieved 100% collection of segregated waste from households and commercial areas, she said.

“MC has made significant progress towards a Clean and Green Chandigarh. With the cooperation of the citizens, the city has moved from the 66th position in Swachh Survekshan 2021 to the 11th position in Swachh Survekshan 2023. The city was also honoured with the ‘Safaimitra Surakshit’ title by President Droupadi Murmu,” Mitra added.

The commissioner emphasised the importance of combining efforts and showcasing achievements to continue this journey towards the Garbage Free City mission.