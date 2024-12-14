Menu Explore
Chandigarh MC executive engineer in soup for giving nod to mobile towers for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 14, 2024 08:56 AM IST

The towers were reportedly installed temporarily to ensure network coverage during the event, and Airtel was instructed to deposit ₹20,000 plus GST into MC’s bank account

An executive engineer from the MC’s road division is facing an inquiry for allegedly granting unauthorised permission to Bharti Airtel Limited to set up three mobile towers on wheels at the Sector-34 Exhibition Ground for singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert on Saturday.

Raising concerns, BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi said the executive engineer did not have the authority to grant such permissions, as these should come from the booking branch or the MC commissioner. (HT File photo)
Raising concerns, BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi said the executive engineer did not have the authority to grant such permissions, as these should come from the booking branch or the MC commissioner.

The towers were reportedly installed temporarily to ensure network coverage during the event, and Airtel was instructed to deposit ₹20,000 plus GST into MC's bank account.

Raising concerns, BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi said the executive engineer did not have the authority to grant such permissions, as these should come from the booking branch or the MC commissioner. Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar responded, assuring that an inquiry would be conducted, and strict action would be taken if the officer was found guilty of wrongdoing.

