 Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2024 08:55 PM IST

As many as seven flood/waterlogging control rooms have also been made operational, along with telephone attendants, where Chandigarh residents can lodge complaints

In view of the monsoon season, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra has constituted 18 special response teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout the city.

A commuter wades through a waterlogged road in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, following the rain on Tuesday morning. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A commuter wades through a waterlogged road in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, following the rain on Tuesday morning. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As many as seven flood/waterlogging control rooms have also been made operational, along with helplines numbers, where residents can lodge complaints.

All special response teams and emergency control rooms will work round the clock, with instructions to respond to residents’ complaints immediately. The bridges and roads (B&R) wing will barricade collapse/cave-in sites with its own sources. The public health wing will also arrange round-the-clock availability of five water tankers along with drivers.

All casual and earned leaves of MC staff have been cancelled during the monsoon period.

Trained workforce will be deployed for removal of blockage in storm water drains and fallen trees, and handling breakdowns in water and electricity supply during rain spells. These orders will remain in force till September 15.

Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon
Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon
Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon
Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon
Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon
Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon
Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon
Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon
Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon
Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On