Chandigarh MC forms 18 flood control teams for monsoon

In view of the monsoon season, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra has constituted 18 special response teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout the city. A commuter wades through a waterlogged road in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, following the rain on Tuesday morning. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As many as seven flood/waterlogging control rooms have also been made operational, along with helplines numbers, where residents can lodge complaints.

All special response teams and emergency control rooms will work round the clock, with instructions to respond to residents’ complaints immediately. The bridges and roads (B&R) wing will barricade collapse/cave-in sites with its own sources. The public health wing will also arrange round-the-clock availability of five water tankers along with drivers.

All casual and earned leaves of MC staff have been cancelled during the monsoon period.

Trained workforce will be deployed for removal of blockage in storm water drains and fallen trees, and handling breakdowns in water and electricity supply during rain spells. These orders will remain in force till September 15.

