Chandigarh MC House to discuss paid on-street parking in Dec 22 meet

The contentious issue of paid on-street parking in Sector 35 will come up for discussion during the Chandigarh municipal corporation’s House meeting on December 22.

On December 12, UT adviser Dharam Pal had directed the municipal corporation (MC) to introduce paid on-street parking in the residential areas of Sector 35 within 15 days.

As part of the pilot, all V4 (roads in front of markets), V5 (periphery roads within sectors) and V6 (internal roads of residential areas) will be declared “no-parking zones” and facilities for community parking will be made.

However, councillors have opposed the project, terming it unviable.

AAP councillor and leader of opposition Yogesh Dhingra said, “We will oppose the move, as it is not practically possible to have paid on-street parking. We will even hold a protest if the move is not shelved.”

Other agendas to be tabled in the House include allotment of sanitation work in 13 villages to a private firm, and reconstruction of under passages in Manimajra and Sector 22.

The proposal to provide 20,000 litres of free water to all households for two months and 20% enhancement in fee for obtaining fire no-objection certificates will also be taken up.

CRAWFED takes up issues with nominated councillors

The Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) held a meeting with the eight nominated councillors of the municipal corporation (MC) and asked that the resident issues be taken up at the MC house meeting to be held on Wednesday.

The issues discussed included the upcoming tax/extra-charges on depositing bills at e-Sampark Centre and charges on parking private vehicles outside the houses. Hitesh Puri, Chairman said that the MC has already added many taxes in bills hence there shouldn’t be another tax. Moreover tax on depositing the bills should be paid by the collection agency not by the consumer.

General secretary of the body, Dr Anish Garg, general secretary raised the demand of developing community parking in densely populated areas in place of fixing parking fees for the vehicles before the houses. General secretary (the body has two general secretaries) Rajat Malhotra also suggested to handover the Community Parking slots to the residents so that they manage themselves.