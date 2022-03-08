Chandigarh MC launches awareness campaign to improve city’s cleanliness rankings
The municipal corporation, in association with NGO Chandigarh Welfare Trust, on Monday launched a special campaign to spread awareness about Swachh Survekshan 2022.
The month-long awareness campaign, under the banner of “Swachhta Ki Kadi Toot Na Jaye, Ek Bhi Ghar Chhoot Na Jaye” will focus on sensitising citizens about their roles in the mission to reposition Chandigarh as the best city in cleanliness rankings.
Mayor Sarabjit Kaur Dhillon flagged off the campaign from the MC office in Sector 17. As part of the drive, more than 1,000 volunteers from the NGO, in collaboration with MC, will reach out to the entire city from March 7 to April 7. The citizens will be apprised of importance of cleanliness at public places, hospitals, schools, parks and bus stands, besides segregation of garbage.
