Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC purchases heavy machinery, equipment worth 6 crore

Chandigarh MC purchases heavy machinery, equipment worth 6 crore

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 03:09 AM IST

he machines were unveiled by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon at the municipal corporation office in Sector 17

The MC procured five tipper hopper dumpers, three small tipper hopper dumpers, three excavator-cum-loaders (backhoe loaders), two sewer inspection cameras, a grabbing machine, two boom ladders (8 m), 20 tractors, six water tankers, five backpack leaf blowers, 70 brush cutters, 12 shrub masters, two cultivators from dedicated budget allocations. (HT File)
The MC procured five tipper hopper dumpers, three small tipper hopper dumpers, three excavator-cum-loaders (backhoe loaders), two sewer inspection cameras, a grabbing machine, two boom ladders (8 m), 20 tractors, six water tankers, five backpack leaf blowers, 70 brush cutters, 12 shrub masters, two cultivators from dedicated budget allocations. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation has purchased heavy machinery and equipment worth 6.07 crore. The machines were unveiled by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon at the municipal corporation office in Sector 17 on Thursday.

The MC procured five tipper hopper dumpers, three small tipper hopper dumpers, three excavator-cum-loaders (backhoe loaders), two sewer inspection cameras, a grabbing machine, two boom ladders (8 m), 20 tractors, six water tankers, five backpack leaf blowers, 70 brush cutters, 12 shrub masters, two cultivators from dedicated budget allocations, while three tipper hopper dumpers, two excavator-cum-loaders (backhoe loaders) and five horticulture waste processing machines were purchased with the budget allocated for solid waste management.

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said the equipment and machinery will give a boost to cleanliness and smooth functioning of waste processing in the city. They will improve service delivery and empower engineering staff.

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, senior deputy mayor Dalip Sharma, deputy mayor Anup Gupta, councillors and MC officers were in attendance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out