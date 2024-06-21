Chandigarh MC razes illegal structures at Manimajra temple amid protests

In a tense standoff, the municipal corporation’s (MC) enforcement wing proceeded with the demolition of unauthorised non-religious constructions at the Vasantham Dham temple in Manimajra’s Subhash Nagar on Thursday amid protests from mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leaders, and local residents. Chandigarh MC teams taking down illegal constructions at the temple complex in Manimajra. (Sant Arora/HT)

According to civic body officials, the temple committee had illegally constructed rooms on the temple premises, which had been constructed on the MC-owned land. The demolition was carried out in compliance with a directive from the Supreme Court, which mandated the removal of the unauthorised structures.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The mayor, supported by leaders from the AAP and Congress, made a last-ditch effort to halt the demolition, blocking the path for the tractors approaching the structure.

The situation escalated after the police intervened and dragged away the protesting leaders. The rooms, boundary wall and gate of a temple were demolished.

Cautioning that any drives to demolish religious places may cause resentment among the residents, he said, “I had appealed to the municipal commissioner to allow the temple committee to voluntarily dismantle the constructions, but they proceeded with the demolition drive. This is a sheer example of ‘bureaucrats’ rule’ as they make their own decisions without consulting the elected representatives. Even the MC officials are not respecting the request of the mayor.”

AAP’s local unit co-incharge SS Ahluwalia, meanwhile, accused the UT administration of taking “revenge” from the people of Chandigarh for the defeat of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in the Lok Sabha elections.

Newly elected Chandigah MP Manish Tewari also reacted to the incident on social media, writing, “It is interesting that the Chandigarh Administration is attempting to implement a 2009/2010/2018 Supreme Court of India order in June 2024. Whether they are even appreciating the judgement properly is a matter of interpretation.”

Notices to 106 shrines

Notably, the civic body has issued notices to as many as 106 religious temples/ gurdwaras to demolish unauthorised constructions and vacate MC land within four weeks, failing which they will be removed sans further notice.

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “The demolition drive was carried out on the orders of the Supreme Court and Chandigarh deputy commissioner. We have issued notices to 106 religious places to demolish the unauthorised constructions and action will be taken as per law.”

DC reviews orders for

removal of encroachments

Deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh, meanwhile, reviewed the implementation of orders of the Supreme Court of India regarding removal of illegal religious structures on public and government lands.

He directed all departments to prepare a six-month action plan to demolish illegal religious structures and submit reports within the next two weeks to remain on schedule. The engineering department and MC were also asked to cut off power and water supply to such illegal structures.

THe DC briefed that the entire demolition exercise is being carried out on the directions of SC and was being monitored by the Punjab and Haryana high court, which will next hear the case on August 20.