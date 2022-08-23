Chandigarh MC’s finance panel approves sanitation booths for workers
Keeping in view the health and hygiene of its safai karamcharis, the municipal corporation has decided to provide sanitation booths for those working in Dhanas and Sarangpur villages.
The booths will be provided as a pilot project and will have facilities of drinking water, hand wash, seating and storage for equipment among other things.
This was approved during a meeting of the finance & contract committee chaired by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon on Monday.
Members of the committee also gave approval to a rough cost estimate for upgrading the market Sector 40-C, at an estimated cost of ₹41.97 lakh.
They further approved the renewal of licence (agreement) of Chandigarh Washermen Workshop Cooperative (Regd) Industrial Society Limited, Sector 15-D, with an increase of 10% in the licence fee. The new rate shall come out to be ₹17,700 + 18% GST per month applicable from October 1, 2022, to September 20, 2023.
Upgrade of the flooring at the front side of market/showrooms in Sector 16-C and D, at an estimated cost of ₹18.37 lakh was also approved, as was the construction of a cement concrete track and toe wall in various parks of Sector 45 and 46, special repair and raising the level of concrete track in park near house no. 1001-1005, Sector 45, at an estimated cost of ₹28.36 lakh.
The committee also greenlit the development of a children’s park near house no. 601 to 628, Sector 40-A, at an estimated cost of ₹25.55 lakh.
Rough cost estimates for the work of providing and fixing of MS pipeline, special and all other contingent works for making scouring arrangement for Phase 3 and 4 at Water Works, Kajauli, at an estimated cost of ₹36.35 lakh were among the other agendas that were approved.
MC vehicles to be fitted with dashboard cameras
Dashboard cameras will be installed on municipal corporation vehicles to monitor and supervise their working. The step is being taken as per the directions of the state-level transport committee for accidents (SLTCA).
The project will cost ₹1 crore and a tender will be floated for installation, monitoring and maintenance of onboard camera on 879 vehicles of MC.
As per rough estimates, the project will comprise of installation of dash board camera of specification 1,080 HD video quality wide angle with 128 GB SD card for the purpose of video recording of front view of vehicles. Dash board cameras are conveniently placed to record the whole view of the road. It will help to ensure any misuse of government vehicle.
An agenda will be submitted before the MC house in its meeting scheduled for Tuesday.
Jolt to SAD as Haryana office-bearers resign en masse
The Shiromani Akali Dal received a setback in Haryana after several office-bearers of the party parted their ways along with their supporters at a programme in Karnal on Monday and formed the Haryana State. Those who attended the meeting are Bhupinder Singh Assandh, SAD senior vice-president in Haryana, Ravinder Kaur, SAD state president, women wing, Sukhdev Singh Gobindgarh, SAD vice-president, Gurmeet Singh Tirlokewala and Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana, spokesperson of the SAD.
Mohali MC seals 3 shops in Phase 7 over pending property tax
The Mohali municipal corporation on Monday sealed one shop-cum-flat and two booths in Phase 7 after their owners failed to pay pending property tax. Officials said SCF number 129 and booth numbers 31 and 92 were sealer. MC superintendent Avtar Singh Kalsia, said, “Owners of the three shops failed to deposit property tax despite notices and reminders. There were some more defaulters, but they paid up today.”
Farmers hold mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar to remind govt to keep its promises
Eight months after they ended their yearlong protest at Delhi's borders, scores of farmers descended on the national capital on Monday and held a kisan mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar, in a symbolic protest to signal to the Union government that they haven't forgotten the promises that the government had made to them. Around 8am Monday, thousands of them assembled at Jantar Mantar and, as the day progressed, more continued to join them.
Hafed launches multigrain atta, biscuits
The Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (Hafed) has expanded its consumer products range by launching multigrain atta, biscuits and namkeen. The launching ceremony held on Monday under the chairmanship of Kailash Bhagat (chairman of Hafed). Other short stories Teacher booked for thrashing Class 9 student in Sirsa Rohtak : A government school teacher was booked for allegedly beating up a Class 9 student at Sirsa Sadat Mangala village, said police on Monday.
4 months on, Panjab University yet to appoint registrar, DCDC
Even though the Panjab University had advertised for the posts of registrar and dean college development council in March, the further process for recruitment has not been initiated by the varsity. The university has not appointed a registrar on a regular basis since 2018 and DCDC since 2016. When the posts were advertised earlier this year, around 68 applications were received for the post of registrar and 28 applications for DCDC.
