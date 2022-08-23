Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC’s finance panel approves sanitation booths for workers

Chandigarh MC’s finance panel approves sanitation booths for workers

Published on Aug 23, 2022 02:17 AM IST

Keeping in view the health and hygiene of its safai karamcharis, the Chandigarh municipal corporation has decided to provide sanitation booths for those working in Dhanas and Sarangpur villages

Members of the Chandigarh MC’s finance panel also gave approval to a rough cost estimate for upgrading the market Sector 40-C, at an estimated cost of 41.97 lakh. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The booths will be provided as a pilot project and will have facilities of drinking water, hand wash, seating and storage for equipment among other things.

This was approved during a meeting of the finance & contract committee chaired by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon on Monday.

Members of the committee also gave approval to a rough cost estimate for upgrading the market Sector 40-C, at an estimated cost of 41.97 lakh.

They further approved the renewal of licence (agreement) of Chandigarh Washermen Workshop Cooperative (Regd) Industrial Society Limited, Sector 15-D, with an increase of 10% in the licence fee. The new rate shall come out to be 17,700 + 18% GST per month applicable from October 1, 2022, to September 20, 2023.

Upgrade of the flooring at the front side of market/showrooms in Sector 16-C and D, at an estimated cost of 18.37 lakh was also approved, as was the construction of a cement concrete track and toe wall in various parks of Sector 45 and 46, special repair and raising the level of concrete track in park near house no. 1001-1005, Sector 45, at an estimated cost of 28.36 lakh.

The committee also greenlit the development of a children’s park near house no. 601 to 628, Sector 40-A, at an estimated cost of 25.55 lakh.

Rough cost estimates for the work of providing and fixing of MS pipeline, special and all other contingent works for making scouring arrangement for Phase 3 and 4 at Water Works, Kajauli, at an estimated cost of 36.35 lakh were among the other agendas that were approved.

MC vehicles to be fitted with dashboard cameras

Dashboard cameras will be installed on municipal corporation vehicles to monitor and supervise their working. The step is being taken as per the directions of the state-level transport committee for accidents (SLTCA).

The project will cost 1 crore and a tender will be floated for installation, monitoring and maintenance of onboard camera on 879 vehicles of MC.

As per rough estimates, the project will comprise of installation of dash board camera of specification 1,080 HD video quality wide angle with 128 GB SD card for the purpose of video recording of front view of vehicles. Dash board cameras are conveniently placed to record the whole view of the road. It will help to ensure any misuse of government vehicle.

An agenda will be submitted before the MC house in its meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

