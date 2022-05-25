Chandigarh MC sets up special counter for property tax grievances
With an aim to swiftly resolve residents’ property tax-related grievances, the municipal corporation (MC) has set up a special grievance redressal centre at its Sector-17 office.
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “To provide the citizens of Chandigarh a single platform for issues related to property tax, a special counter has been set up at the ground floor of the MC Office in Sector 17.”
She said property-tax grievances related to ownership, floor area, pending dues, etc, in respect of residential as well as commercial properties in Chandigarh will be addressed between 9.30 am and 1 pm on all working days at this counter.
Now, high court stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Shahpur Colony
Less than two weeks after the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the demolition drive at Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 13, denting UT administration's plans to make the city slum-free by May end, the court has now restrained it from razing Shahpur Colony in Sector 38-A.
Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project back on track
Hanging fire for nearly nine years, the Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project, aimed at decongesting Zirakpur by providing an alternative route to the traffic moving between Ambala and Shimla, is back on track as the National Highways Authority of India has begun the land acquisition process. An estimated ₹800 crore will be spent on the 17-km project that is expected to be completed by March 2023.
Youth arrested for stabbing money lender in Chandigarh
A 22-year-old youth was arrested for stabbing a Kajheri resident after the latter asked him to pay his money back. Police said the accused, Yogesh, alias Sahil, and the victim, Ash Mohammad, 22, lived in the same locality in Kajheri village, Sector 52. According to Ash, Yogesh had borrowed ₹1,500 from him and was not clearing the debt. An injured Ash was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.
At 29.6°C, Chandigarh records coldest day in two months, hotter days ahead
In further relief from the scorching heat, the city's maximum temperature dropped from 30.7C on Monday to 29.6C on Tuesday, making it the coldest day in over two months, according to the India Meteorological Department. At 29.6C, Tuesday's maximum temperature was 8.5 degrees below normal and lowest since 29.5C on March 12. The minimum temperature went up slightly from 19.1C on Monday to 20C on Tuesday, but was still 3.3 degrees below normal.
Demolition order: HC denies relief to Chandigarh housing society
The Punjab and Haryana high court has refused to stay its April 21 order under which the Chandigarh Housing Board was directed to immediately demolish third floors of 76 apartment buildings at a Sector-41 housing society. An independent agency, such as PEC, Chandigarh, or IIT Roorkee be roped in to check the structural safety aspect. However, the HC bench of justice Amol Rattan Singh and justice Lalit Batra refused to grant any relief.
