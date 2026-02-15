Chandigarh MC tightens norms at parking lots after Sec-7 lapse

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Amit Kumar on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection of paid parking lots across the city to review ground operations. Chandigarh MC (HT File)

During an inspection at the Sector 7 parking site, he found that two vehicles were allowed to exit without being issued parking slips or valid passes. Taking serious note of the lapse, he directed the concerned executive engineer to immediately change the deployment of the employees involved.

The MC clarified that no electric vehicle (EV) is exempt from paying parking charges at any paid parking site under its jurisdiction. Issuing directions to all officials concerned with the management and supervision of paid parking sites, the commissioner said that there is no provision for free parking, not even for 15 minutes, and all vehicles entering paid parking areas must pay the prescribed fee without exception.

He further directed that no delivery vehicle, including those associated with delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, shall be allowed entry or exit without paying the prescribed parking charges.

Executive engineers of road divisions 1, 2 and 3 have been instructed to ensure that all parking attendants under their respective jurisdictions strictly comply with these directions. Any violation will invite strict administrative action.