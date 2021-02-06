IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC to start next fiscal with 670-cr budget deficit
view of open hand in Chandigarh, . File Photo
view of open hand in Chandigarh, . File Photo
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC to start next fiscal with 670-cr budget deficit

The MC General House in a special meeting on Friday approved 1,641 crore budget for 2021-22, even as the civic body has only 971 crore in its kitty
READ FULL STORY
By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:07 AM IST

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will start the coming fiscal with a deficit of 670 crore.

The MC General House in a special meeting on Friday approved 1,641 crore budget for 2021-22, even as the civic body has only 971 crore in its kitty.

The MC budget has pegged the grant-in-aid from the Chandigarh administration at 1,202 crore, despite only 502 crore allocated in the Union Budget recently.

Meanwhile, 469 crore is estimated to be generated by the MC on its own through property tax, water tariff and other avenues.

For the current financial year, too, the MC had prepared a deficit budget of 650 crore, and had to depend on the administration’s aid for even paying salaries to its employees after failing to achieve the revenue targets. Against a target of 402 crore for 2020-2021, it will be able to garner only 317 crore through its own receipts.

Also, this fiscal, against a demand of 1,073 crore in grant-in-aid, it has so far got just 325 crore from the administration and anticipates another 275 crore by March end.

At 1,197 crore, even the revenue expenditure (recurring expenses, such as salaries) for the coming fiscal is more than the total funds that the MC estimates to get.

“Capital works like upgrade of sewerage system, stormwater drainage and roads are unlikely to be taken up unless the administration releases additional funds,” said a senior MC official, not wishing to be named.

During the discussion on the budget, Congress councillors questioned as to how the MC planned to bridge the gap between the receipts and planned expenditure. “The MC must ensure that civic works do not suffer due to paucity of funds, as seen in previous years,” said councillor Gurbax Rawat. “This year, there has been a meagre increase even in the administration’s own allocation by the Centre. How will it be able to help the MC?”

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said no work will be stopped for lack of funds. “We already have 971 crore. Another 300 crore will be released by the administration from registration and licensing authority collections. We will push for additional aid from excise collections. We have also been assured that two additional petrol pump sites will be given to us,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
view of open hand in Chandigarh, . File Photo
view of open hand in Chandigarh, . File Photo
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC to start next fiscal with 670-cr budget deficit

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:07 AM IST
The MC General House in a special meeting on Friday approved 1,641 crore budget for 2021-22, even as the civic body has only 971 crore in its kitty
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Kullu native arrested with 6.5kg charas in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Was headed to Delhi to deliver the contraband when he was spotted by the police in Chandigarh’s Industrial Area and nabbed
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Coming up, housing society for Chandigarh MC’s councillors, employees

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:33 PM IST
After approval from MC House, agenda will be forwarded to the administration for its approval to use civic body land for the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

High court judge’s reader among 24 test positive in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:32 PM IST
A reader working with Punjab and Haryana high court justice MS Sindhu was among the 24 people testing positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Ex-HPSC chief appointed as power regulator at hurriedly convened ceremony

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Legal experts say the move is violative of the spirit of Constitution; the Khattar government has trampled the Constitution, particularly Article 319, which prohibits such appointments, adds Surjewala
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Friday. Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar, transport minister Bikram Singh, food and civil supply minister Rajender Garg and education minister Govind Singh joined in virtually. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over the cabinet meeting in Shimla on Friday. Agriculture minister Virender Kanwar, transport minister Bikram Singh, food and civil supply minister Rajender Garg and education minister Govind Singh joined in virtually. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

HP cabinet decisions: Budget session to be held from Feb 26 to March 20

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will present the budget on March 6; schools for Classes 6 and 7 to reopen on February 15 Key decisionsCM Jai Ram Thakur to present budget on March 6Schools to reopen for Classes 6 and 7 from February 15Students to be provided dry ration as mid-day meals suspended till March 31.Right of Way Policy, 2021 draft to be notified to boost investment in the telecom sectorWater Sports and Allied Activities Draft Rules, 2021 and Himachal Pradesh Miscellaneous Adventure Activities (Amendment) Rules, 2021 notified to make adventure sports safer150 various posts to be filled up in public works department Key decisions
READ FULL STORY
Close
(PTI File Photo)
(PTI File Photo)
chandigarh news

New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi to resume on February 8

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Will depart at 5.15pm to arrive at Kalka at 9.15pm after halts at Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt and Chandigarh stations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (centre) and AAP members launching the civic body poll campaign by brooming streets in Bathinda on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party’s poll symbol is the broom. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (centre) and AAP members launching the civic body poll campaign by brooming streets in Bathinda on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party’s poll symbol is the broom. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

AAP hopes to sweep Punjab civic body elections with broom

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and party MLAs launch state-level poll campaign from Bathinda, state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s constituency, to highlight his failure to bring about any change in Punjab’s financial state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles parked near the old bus stand in Shimla on Friday, a day after the state capital received heavy snowfall. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Vehicles parked near the old bus stand in Shimla on Friday, a day after the state capital received heavy snowfall. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

Shimla at standstill after heaviest snowfall in Feb in 18 years

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:31 PM IST
Authorities struggle to restore power, water supply with roads cut off after Himachal’s state capital get 57cm of snow in a day
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gathering of farmers at the mahapanchayat at Jind’s Kandela village in Haryana on Wednesday. Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who addressed the meet, will hold a mahapanchayat at Dadri on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
The gathering of farmers at the mahapanchayat at Jind’s Kandela village in Haryana on Wednesday. Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who addressed the meet, will hold a mahapanchayat at Dadri on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
chandigarh news

Farmers’ agitation gathers momentum in Haryana, khaps back Tikait

By Hitender Rao and Sunil Rahar
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:57 AM IST
115 khaps lent support at Jind’s Kandela mahapanchayat, while BKU leader from UP will hold another meet at Dadri on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467m. (HT File)
The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467m. (HT File)
chandigarh news

J&K’s Reasi to get the world’s tallest bridge in March

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Another engineering marvel Anji Bridge, the country’s first cable-stayed bridge, will be ready by December 2022 Salient features of Chenab bridge It has been designed by consultants from Finland and Germany. Made with 63mm thick special blast proof steel, it is a ‘blast proof’ bridge. It can withstand earthquakes of Zone 5 category and strong winds. It will have monitoring and warning systems at both ends. It will have sensors to check wind speed. Once completed, it will have allied facilities to attract tourists. Salient features of Chenab bridge
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Chitkara International School launches multilingual communication system

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:32 AM IST
With this initiative, the school aims to bring a change to the communication mechanism of schools in North India which continue to be highly English-centric.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite a number of steps taken by the authorities, including counselling sessions and discussions to counter hesitancy among workers, most are not willing to be vaccinated. (Reuters File Photo)
Despite a number of steps taken by the authorities, including counselling sessions and discussions to counter hesitancy among workers, most are not willing to be vaccinated. (Reuters File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh has low vaccination coverage, high Covid-19 positivity rate: Centre

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Health ministry expresses concern over poor statistics of the city, where 21,036 people have been infected so far
READ FULL STORY
Close
Restaurants are still taking extra care and cooking chicken dishes at a temperature higher than 100 degrees for the safety of customers, says city head of National Restaurant Association of India. (HT File Photo)
Restaurants are still taking extra care and cooking chicken dishes at a temperature higher than 100 degrees for the safety of customers, says city head of National Restaurant Association of India. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Bird flu: Chicken price rises in Chandigarh as normal demand resumes

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:50 AM IST
President of the Sector 21 Meat Market Association says the price of broiler had dropped to 150 per kg, but it has shot up to 180 per kg in just about two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana Police chief Manoj Yadava being administered the first vaccine dose against Covid-19 at the police headquarters in Panchkula on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Haryana Police chief Manoj Yadava being administered the first vaccine dose against Covid-19 at the police headquarters in Panchkula on Thursday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana DGP leads from front, takes first Covid-19 vaccine shot

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Appeals to police personnel to undergo inoculation, lauds their role on the front line during the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP