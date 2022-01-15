Chandigarh: Mini Covid care centre inaugurated at Sector 34 sports complex

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Friday inaugurated a 50-bed mini Covid centre at the sports complex in Sector 34.

The centre has been set by Kandhari Beverages Private Limited. Vikram Kandhari, joint managing director of Kandari Beverages, said that all beds at the centre are oxygenated and qualified medical and para-medial staff have been appointed to take care of the patients. He added that a dedicated ambulance is available and arrangements have been made for music, yoga and nutritious food.

Pal showed his appreciation towards Kandhari Group for coming forward and associating with the administration during the ongoing crisis. He said that during the second wave also, a care centre had been successfully operated by the Kandhari Group. The adviser also made an appeal to other NGOs and organisations to come forward and associate with the administration for this noble cause.

Any individual, association, voluntary organisation, NGO, religious organization or private firm or trust can come forward to set up a mini Covid care centre for asymptomatic patients. All facilities at the centre will be provided for free.

NGOs donate blankets to the needy

The NGO, Feed the Soul, celebrated Makar Sankranti and Pongal by organising blanket distribution drives in 10 cities including Chandigarh, Mohali and Ambala. Founder of the NGO, Lakshmi Devi from New Delhi, said, “The smiles on the faces of the people whom we tried to keep warm this winter inspires us to carry out more such operations and give back to our society through our small but constructive efforts.” Also, the Society for Divine Reiki Meditation in association with student for sewa wing of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) distributed around 200 blankets to the homeless people in the markets of Sectors 27, 19 and 18.

CCPCR organises training for teachers

Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has been organising week-long online orientation programmes to improve the communication skills of school teachers under its ongoing “Girls India Project”. Under this virtual training programme, Nirmal Datt,former head Of English department, DAV College, Sector 10, has introduced the “vernacular bridge course To learn English” for the English teachers.

FCI celebrates foundation day

The regional office of Food Corporation of India celebrated the corporation’s Foundation Day in Panchkula on Friday by organising a plantation drive. Amit Bhushan, FCI regional general manager, Haryana, marked the day by planting fruit plants. Pradeep Singh, deputy genenral manager (DGM), regional and Manjeev Goyal, DGM,operations, also participated in the plantation drive.