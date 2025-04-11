Chandigarh: Model Jail to launch video conferencing for women inmates to strengthen family bonds

In a step towards creating a more humane and emotionally supportive environment behind bars, the UT jail administration is set to introduce video conferencing facilities for women inmates. The initiative aims to help the incarcerated women maintain meaningful connections with their families and will ensure their emotional well-being. The Model Jail in Chandigarh currently houses 1,120 inmates, including 1,000 men and 120 women. (HT photo)

The Model Jail currently houses 1,120 inmates, including 1,000 men and 120 women. STD phone booths are already installed in each of the 20 barracks, including the single women’s barrack. However, prison authorities recognised that audio calls were limited in fostering emotional connection, especially for inmates who are mothers, daughters, or primary caregivers.

A dedicated video conferencing screen will be set up near the women’s barracks, with fixed time slots and monitoring protocols in place to ensure security and equal access. The officials believe this initiative could also support the inmates’ rehabilitation by strengthening family support systems during incarceration.

“Video conferencing will allow women prisoners to see and speak with their children, spouses and parents in a more personal manner. This can go a long way in improving their mental and emotional well-being,” said inspector general (prisons) RK Singh.

The facility is being rolled out on a trial basis, and its success will determine if it can be expanded further.

“We understand the importance of family connections, especially for women inmates who often carry the emotional burden of being away from their children. A mother seeing her child, a daughter speaking to her parents — these moments help humanise the prison experience. It contributes positively to their behaviour inside jail and gives them hope for reintegration after release,” added Singh.