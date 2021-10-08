Chandigarh: Monsoon withdrawal to be declared soon

With the minimum temperature going down to 22.3°C on Thursday, nights are beginning to get colder in the city, met officials said, adding that monsoon withdrawal is likely to be declared in a day or two.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), at 22.3°C, the city recorded the lowest minimum temperature since September 24 when it had gone down to 22.2°C. It is still three degrees above normal and is expected to fall further in the coming days.

Monsoon withdrawal has been declared in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat and will likely be declared in the region over the next two days.

The maximum temperature went down from 33.9°C on Wednesday to 33.7°C on Thursday. The minimum temperature went down from 23.1°C on Wednesday to 22.3°C on Thursday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 22°C and 23°C.