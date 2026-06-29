28-year-old IT engineer ‘not allowed’ to drive, father drops him to office due to this ‘kundli’ prediction

An entrepreneur has sparked a debate on astrology and horoscopes after claiming that a 28-year-old man he knows is not allowed to drive because of a clause in his kundli. Pritesh Lakhani, the Ahmedabad-based founder of Pneucons, shared an X post explaining why the 28-year-old, who is gainfully employed and a dad himself, still has his father drop him to office every morning. An Indian techie is not allowed to drive because of a kundli prediction (Representational image generated using AI)

Written in the stars? “Devils are not born; they are made, sometimes by horoscope,” Lakhani claimed in his X post.

He then went on to talk about the 28-year-old IT engineer who was not allowed to learn driving because his kundli said he might kill someone.

“I met a 28-year-old IT engineer and father to a toddler. He is not allowed to drive any vehicle because his kundli says he might kill someone,” Lakhani said.

The IT engineer, in fact, never even learned how to ride a bicycle. “His father drops him at the office every day. He has never learned how to ride bicycle or any type of vehicle,” said Lakhani.

“I couldn’t resist and asked the uncle what his kundli says about AI,” he added.