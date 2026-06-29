28-year-old IT engineer ‘not allowed’ to drive, father drops him to office due to this ‘kundli’ prediction
An entrepreneur has sparked a debate on astrology and horoscopes after claiming that a man he knows is not allowed to drive because of a clause in his kundli.
An entrepreneur has sparked a debate on astrology and horoscopes after claiming that a 28-year-old man he knows is not allowed to drive because of a clause in his kundli. Pritesh Lakhani, the Ahmedabad-based founder of Pneucons, shared an X post explaining why the 28-year-old, who is gainfully employed and a dad himself, still has his father drop him to office every morning.
Written in the stars?
“Devils are not born; they are made, sometimes by horoscope,” Lakhani claimed in his X post.
He then went on to talk about the 28-year-old IT engineer who was not allowed to learn driving because his kundli said he might kill someone.
“I met a 28-year-old IT engineer and father to a toddler. He is not allowed to drive any vehicle because his kundli says he might kill someone,” Lakhani said.
The IT engineer, in fact, never even learned how to ride a bicycle. “His father drops him at the office every day. He has never learned how to ride bicycle or any type of vehicle,” said Lakhani.
“I couldn’t resist and asked the uncle what his kundli says about AI,” he added.
The post sparked a debate on social media over the role of astrology and whether people should rely on kundlis for major life decisions.
What is a kundli?
A kundli (also called a Janam Kundli or birth chart) is a chart used in Indian astrology that shows the positions of the Sun, Moon, planets, and zodiac signs at the exact time and place a person was born.
A kundli is traditionally used to predict life trends related to career, education, health etc, and to check compatibility for marriage.
Post sparks debate
The post sparked a debate on social media over the role of astrology and whether people should rely on kundlis for major life decisions.
“What amazes me isn't astrology itself, but how readily people outsource their own judgment to it. If there is a creator watching all this, I sometimes imagine even they would chuckle over dinner at humans trusting a chart more than the mind they were given,” wrote X user Sarthak Lohia.
“It is not a fallacy. Chara and Mrityu karaka along with related placements are very effective in understanding this,” another person countered.
“A friend of mind never married because his horoscope said he will be widowed! Consulted a few it seems. He was a handsome guy with many suitors. I couldn’t believe highly educated people live with such superstition,” an X user revealed.
(Also read: Man earns ₹2,350 in 3 hours by applying tilak to strangers in Rishikesh, internet reacts)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More